Ravens-Washington Week 4 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens (2-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a short trip to Landover, Md. for a game against the Washington Football Team (1-2) in Week 4.

When

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at FedExField

Spread

Ravens: -13

Series History

The regular-season series is tied at 3-3. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone 1-2 mark against Baltimore's Beltway rivals. Washington has won the past two meetings, including a 16-10 decision in 2016 and a 31-28 overtime battle in 2012 — the last time the Ravens played at FedExField.

By the Numbers

12 – An NFL-high (tied with Kansas City and Minnesota) total kick return touchdowns by the Ravens (six punt returns and six kick-off returns) since 2011. This figure includes rookie Devin Duvernay’s 93-yard kick-off return for a touchdown last week against the Chiefs.

Notable

Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker of all time with a 91% field-goal percentage. The next best mark is from Kansas City's Harrison Butker (89.4). Tucker has converted 272-of-299 field-goal attempts.

Player Spotlight: Lamar Jackson

In Week 3 against the Chiefs, Jackson moved ahead of Cam Newton for the most rushing yards ever by a quarterback in his first three NFL seasons. Jackson rushed for 83 yards in the game, marking his 11th-career game with at least 80 rushing yards. In addition, since Lamar Jackson became Baltimore’s starting quarterback on Nov. 18, 2018, the Ravens have rushed for at least 200 yards in 15 games. This output triples the NFL’s next best figure — the Titans have five.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens offense sputtered against the Chiefs and had just 228 total yards. Baltimore got behind early and then shied away from running the ball. The Ravens need to get the running attack back on track to take some of the pressure off Jackson, who has been sacked 10 times over three games. The Ravens have four capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins — and are averaging 166.3 yards per game, ranked fifth in the league. Washington has allowed 125 yards on the ground over the first three weeks of the season.

Jackson also has to be more efficient throwing downfield. His best deep playmaker Hollywood Brown is averaging 13 yards per reception. Washington's secondary with cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau, along with safety Landon Collins, has been the strength of the team.

Defense

The Ravens couldn't manage a sack last week against the Chiefs, and that hampered the overall defense. Baltimore is ranked 21st with six sacks on the season. The secondary was also exposed by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes who threw for 385 yards with four touchdowns. Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters is primed for a bounce-back game after struggling against Kansas City.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is not nearly at the same level as Mahomes and has thrown for 625 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions on the year. The Ravens will look to Haskins guessing with multiple looks and exotic blitzes. Redskins running back Antonio Gibson is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and the Ravens will need to keep him contained and force Haskins to win the game through the air.

Prediction

The Ravens need to bounce back quickly from that disappointing loss to Kansas City. Baltimore has more talent on both sides of the ball than Washington and should be able to exploit several weaknesses, especially with its struggling offense that is ranked 30th in the NFL. The Ravens should also be able to control the tempo with their ground attack.

Final Score: Ravens 32, Washington 16