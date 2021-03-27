A Breakdown on New Ravens Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins

Former KC receiver signs with Ravens.

The Ravens officially announced their one-year contract with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, pending the passing of a physical.

Watkins reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract that has an additional $1 million available in incentives.

Here's a breakdown on Watkins:

Entering his eighth NFL season, Watkins has played in 86 games (82 starts) for Buffalo (2014-16), the Los Angeles Rams (2017) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20).

Watkins has posted 321 career receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns. Since 2014, he ranks seventh in yards per reception (14.5) among NFL players with 300 or more catches.

Watkins has started six of the seven playoff games in which he appeared from 2017-20. He reached the postseason in each of the past four seasons (2017-20) and was a key member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory in 2019. In those seven total postseason contests, he’s recorded 26 receptions for 500 yards (19.2 avg) and one touchdown.

Watkins was originally selected by Buffalo in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He signed as a free agent with Kansas City in 2018 after being traded by the Bills to the Rams in 2017.

Watkins played in 10 games (nine starts) in 2020, helping the Chiefs lead the NFL in both net passing yards per game (303.4) and passing first downs (255). On the season, Watkins recorded 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

While with Kansas City (2018-20), Watkins helped guide the Chiefs to three-consecutive AFC West titles, three-straight AFC Championship games and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances the past two seasons – winning the title in 2019.

Prior to his NFL career, Watkins played in 36 games at Clemson, where he ranked second in ACC history for career receptions (240) and third for receiving yards (3,391).

— Baltimore Ravens