Sammy Watkins Has Strategy to Stay on the Field, Out of the Ravens' Trainers' Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — New Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has a plan to avoid the injuries that have plagued him throughout his career.

Watkins missed 10 of 48 games over three seasons with the Chiefs. He has only played one 16-game season once during his career, his rookie year for the Buffalo Bills. However, Watkins did appear in 15 games for the Rams in 2017 before signing with Kansas City.

The veteran playmaker has already spoken with Ravens coach John Harbaugh about some of the ways to stay on the field and out of the training room.

"I talked to coach and his staff; I’m a guy that goes 100% [and] a guy that really doesn’t know better," Watkins said. "I told them that they have to protect me, know when to [not] let me kill my legs and make sure I’m getting good work, but also knowing when to pull back. I think that’s very critical with having a coach that understands that.

"I think that’s why I was successful at the Rams and played [15] games, because I had a good coach who kind of knew when to pull back, when to have those not necessarily rest days, but not doing 100 plays at practice. I was able to go into the game and be successful and feel really good about myself. [When] you feel good, you play good."

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

Watkins turns 28 on June 14, so he had plenty of football ahead of him if he can stay healthy. He's looking to prove he can avoid those costly injuries next season in Baltimore.

"That’s the thing about this league, it’s hard to feel good on a daily basis and go out there on Sundays and play," Watkins said. "But most times, the guy that's having success, their body is feeling good and they’re having fun with it. I just think [it’s about] staying healthy, getting my massages, eating right, staying on the same page as this training staff and doing the right things in the weight room, which I’ve heard that they have a great program. So, I can’t wait to get started with those guys.”