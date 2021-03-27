How Will Signing of Sammy Watkins Affect Ravens Draft?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The addition of Sammy Watkins will ease some of the pressure on the Ravens passing attack.

While Baltimore will also add another wide receiver in this year's NFL draft, the team can now look at other positions in the first round.

Adding an edge rusher is now the most pressing need for Baltimore.

Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

The Ravens could look to add a free agent, such as Melvin Ingram or Jadeveon Clowney, to boost the pass rush.

Some of the edge rushers that have been linked to the Ravens with the 27th overall pick include Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).

In addition, the Ravens could still add a wide receiver with the 27th overall pick, especially if Terrace Marshall (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), or Kadarius Toney (Florida) are available. The team needs more talent and depth with that position.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has to already feel better about its passing attack.

Watkins will be paired with Hollywood Brown, which will create matchup problems.

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He'll turn 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception with a career 14.5 yards per catch.

Watkins can also serve as a mentor to some of the Ravens young wide receivers, such as Miles Boykin, James Proche and Devin Duvernay.

The key for Watkins is to stay healthy so he can make an impact in Baltimore.

This past season, he missed six games with a calf injury. Over his career, Watkins has missed 26 games because of injuries and played in all 16 games just once — his rookie year in Buffalo.