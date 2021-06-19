Sammy Watkins and Lamar Jackson 'Getting Into the Groove'

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Sammy Watkins provided the most exciting play during last week's mandatory minicamp.

Jackson hit Watkins in stride for a 50-yard pass down the sidelines. Watkins also had a leaping grab from Jackson in corner of the end zone.

The Ravens are hopeful that keep that momentum heading into training camp and then the regular season.

“He did. I’ve seen that work ethic, that mindset, and I’ve seen that steady, physical growth," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said about Watkins. "He’s a veteran player, so he knows how to kind of pace himself up into the season, and you can see him doing that. You guys saw it today, right? So, that’s what you look for in a guy like that. He’s right on schedule. He and Lamar [Jackson] are getting into the grove a little bit, too. So, I’m very happy with Sammy [Watkins]. I’m very excited about him.”

The key for Watkins is to stay healthy so he can make an impact in Baltimore.

Last season, he missed six games with a calf injury. Over his career, Watkins has missed 26 games because of injuries and played in all 16 games just once — his rookie year in Buffalo.

Watkins was a highly-touted player from Clemson and was the fourth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 draft. He also spent one season with the Rams (2017) before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He turned 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

"This offense has been top in the league at running the ball, and if we can correlate both running and passing into the offense, I think this offensive team can be dangerous," Watkins said. "But really, just going out there and every day just trying to work and put it together. I think that’s the most critical thing – taking coaching and trying to get better.”