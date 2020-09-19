SI.com
Ravens Will Keep Tabs on Texans J.J. Watt, A 'Very Slippery but Powerful Player'

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens will be sure to keep tabs on Texans defensive end J.J. Watt when the teams meet in Week 2. 

The five-time Pro Bowler has the ability to dominate opponents.  

"Year-after-year, I’ve seen him wreck games, and he has a very unique style," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I told the players, ‘He’s like Lamar [Jackson] when Lamar runs the ball; it’s really hard to get a good hit on him.’ J.J. plays in the interior D-line, and it’s really hard to get a good block on him. He’s very unique in his style, and he’s one of the all-time greats. So, we’re excited about the challenge.”

Watt is the NFL's all-time leader with 267 career quarterback hits. He led the league for four straight seasons in 2012-15 and only one other NFL player has ever tallied over 40 quarterback hits in a season since they became an official NFL stat.

Despite playing in only eight games in 2019, Watt posted 21 quarterback hits, which led the Texans and ranked tied for 20th in the NFL. 

He registered three games with five-or-more quarterback hits (Week 3, 5, and 7) and remains the only player in NFL history to record at least three games with five-or-more quarterback hits in a single season, which he's done four times (2013-15 and 2019).

Watt owns 16 career games with five-or-more quarterback hits, which is the most in NFL history by 11 games.     

"He’s very talented, number one," Roman said. "But specific to his style, he just knows how to defeat blocks and he does it in a very unique way. Some people that would try to do that would absolutely end disastrously, but he’s got the balance, the quickness, et cetera, to be able to set up the offensive lineman or the blocker and then show them one thing and give them something else, but still be productive on the play." 

