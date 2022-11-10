Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens continued to climb in the various NFL Power Rankings.

Here's the Roundup for Week 10.

This Week: 5

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The passing game isn't pretty right now, but the Ravens can still win because they're great at pretty much everything else. Baltimore tallied 188 yards on the ground and smothered the Saints with a dominant defensive performance in a 27-13 win at the Superdome on Monday Night Football. The star of the evening was Justin Houston, who contributed 2.5 sacks and the game-sealing interception in the latest turn-back-the-clock performance for the 33-year-old. Houston is the first Ravens player in team history to register multiple sacks in three consecutive games — not a bad return on investment for a veteran quietly brought back on a one-year deal in July.”

This Week: 5

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "The Bills and Chiefs get most of the attention at the top of the AFC, but the Ravens are unquestionably dangerous and hanging around. They have led by double digits in every game they’ve played — of course, they’ve also blown three of those leads.”

This Week: 7

Last Week: 8

Analysis: “The way they dominated the Saints on the road Monday night serves as notice to the rest of the league. The defense is back in a big way."

This Week: 8

Last Week: 8

Analysis: "The Ravens are seeing a lot of key offensive skill players get hurt around Lamar Jackson. But their run-first identity and playing off that with a comfortable passing game won't change. Their defense also is finding its groove at the right time.”

This Week: 6

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "Good time for the bye in Baltimore after its easy dispatching of the Saints Monday night. Maybe the Ravens will get Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards back by the time they return in two weeks, as Lamar Jackson continues his under-the-radar MVP quest/not-so-under-the-radar contract push.”