Ravens Week 10 Report Card Vs. Dolphins

The Ravens were upset by the Dolphins 22-10 in Week 10 in their most disappointing performance of the season.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also managed 39 yards on the ground. Jackson struggled all night against the Dolphins Cover 0 scheme. This offense will only go as far as Jackson will take it. Grade: D

Running Backs –The Ravens were able to get some early yards but then were shut down the rest of the way. Devonta Freeman finished with 10 carries for 35 yards (3.5 ypc) and Le'Veon Bell had one yard on three carries. Grade: D

Wide Receivers — Rashod Bateman was the solo highlight of the Ravens offense with six catches for 80 yards. The Ravens wideouts and tight ends had trouble getting open. Sammy Watkins gave up on a potential touchdown pass in the first quarter and then had a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown when cornerback Xavien Howard ran the ball back 49 yards. Grade: D

Offensive Line— Jackson was sacked four times. The Ravens could not handle Miami's pressure. The offensive line simply struggled with Miami's speed and athleticism. This was a mismatch. Grade: D

Defense

Defensive Line — The Dolphins managed just 60 yards on 22 carries (2.7 ypc) Defensive end Calais Campbell was disruptive most of the night. Defensive tackle Justin Ellis was also solid. Grade: B+

Linebackers — Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes and Odafe Oweh each had a sack. Justin Houston also earned the 100th sack of his career. It was one of their better games. Grade: B+

Secondary — Cornerback Marlon Humphrey struggled again and had a pass interference penalty. There were also communication breakdowns that led to several big plays, including a 64-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Albert Wilson. Grade: C-

Special Team

Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt late in the first quarter and the game went south from there. Tucker did convert a 46-yarder. Punter Sam Koch was uneven and averaged 38.9 yards per kick. Coverage was solid and Devin Duvernay was effective as a returner. Grade: C

Coaching

The Ravens were flat and were outplayed in every facet of the game. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not make any effective adjustments to move the ball until late in the game when the Dolphins were playing prevent defense. Grade: D