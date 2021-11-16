Ravens Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens stumbled in the Week 11 Power Rankings after being upset by the Dolphins 22-10 on Thursday night.

Here's the roundup

Sports Illustrated

This Week: 8; Last Week: 6

Analysis:: "The Ravens didn’t just look like a road team on Thursday Night Football, they looked like a road team on Thursday Night Football that had just played 98 snaps in an overtime win 4 days earlier. But even if the circumstances of this game were an outlier, the fact that Miami’s relentless blitzing stymied the Ravens’ offense means they’ll have to find ways to counteract the approach that future opponents will try to mimic."

ESPN

This Week: 9; Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The Browns are still projected as the Ravens' biggest threat in the division, with a 19.6% chance of winning the AFC North, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. This Week 14 game comes after the Ravens play at Pittsburgh and the Browns are on a bye. If Baltimore can overcome these odds and win in Cleveland, it would go a long way in the Ravens securing their third AFC North title in four years."

NFL.com

This Week 10; Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson has mixed in some lows with the highs during the brilliant start to his pro career, but it's hard to remember Jackson looking as demonstrably frustrated as he was on Thursday night in Miami. Jackson and the Ravens' offense were a mess in what was supposed to be a homecoming party for the quarterback against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense. Brian Flores sent waves of blitzes at Jackson, overwhelming the pass protection and repeatedly putting the fourth-year pro in impossible situations. Much will be made about the Dolphins creating a playbook for how to attack Baltimore -- it's on John Harbaugh and Co. to counterpunch after a humbling loss. "We just weren't ready," Harbaugh said, "and that's on me."

New York Post

This Week 9; Last Week: 5

Analysis: "The Ravens, Buccaneers and Steelers – the next three teams listed – all suffered stunning results. The Dolphins made Lamar Jackson look ordinary by blitzing safeties Jevon Holland (21 times) and Brandon Jones (17) more times than any defensive backs in any game since 2016, according to NextGenStats. The Ravens failed to score at least 14 points for the first time in the last 51 games."

The Sporting News

This Week 8; Last Week: 5

Analysis: "What was that? Lamar Jackson and the offense cooled off against an overachieving, blitzing Dolphins defense on the road. The Ravens seem close to putting everything together as contenders, but it's either the passing game carrying them or the pass defense dragging them down."

CBS Sports

This Week 8; Last Week: 5

Analysis: "The Miami game was a disaster all the way around. They didn't seem prepared for the Miami game plan. That's not a good look."