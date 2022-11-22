Ravens Week 12 Power Rankings

BALTIMORE — The Ravens dropped a spot in the various Week 12 Power Rankings after a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Here's the Roundup

This Week: 8

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "This feels like the right location for an upper-middle-tier team in the AFC that is likely right below that first group of teams. They are a step below the Titans at the moment, given that both defenses are playing well but one offense seems to have more options."

This Week: 7

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson has struggled to stretch the field, connecting on just 24.2% of his passes (8-of-23) that have traveled at least 20 yards in the air. That's the second-worst completion rate in the NFL (ahead of only Zach Wilson). It's not a surprise that Baltimore has struggled to stretch the field since Marquise Brown was traded this offseason and Rashod Bateman went on injured reserve after six games this season because of a foot injury. Defenses are going to stack the box against the Ravens until Jackson can make them pay for doing so."

This Week: 9

Last Week: 8

Analysis: "Baltimore did enough to beat Carolina on Sunday, but they face Jacksonville this week. Lamar Jackson and company should strive for a convincing win."

This Week: 8

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Should we be worried about the Ravens' offense? It's fair to ask the question after John Harbaugh needed a huge effort from his defense to grind out a 13-3 win over the Panthers. Baltimore's only touchdown in the game came on a 1-yard run from Lamar Jackson set up by a Marcus Peters forced fumble deep in Carolina territory. Tight end Mark Andrews made his presence felt in his return to the lineup, but the Ravens simply need to get more from their passing game on days when their prolific rushing attack is held in check. They survived Sunday because the opponent was subpar. It won't always be that way."

This Week: 7

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "They've had at least a double-digit lead in every game this season, a streak that seems likely to continue Sunday at Jacksonville."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "They were sluggish and lifeless on Sunday. Fortunately, they were playing the Panthers.