Ravens Week 13 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Week 12. Baltimore extended its winning streak to seven games and sits atop the AFC North at 9-2.

Here's where the Ravens stand with the recent power rankings:

Sports Illustrated has the Ravens at No. 1. "There isn’t a more exciting player in the league right now than Lamar Jackson," the MMQB staff write.

CBS Sports has the Ravens in the top spot again. "Can anybody slow down Lamar Jackson and the offense? It doesn't look like it. The defense is getting better as well. But here come the 49ers," Pete Prisco wrote.

USA Today also has the Ravens at No. 1. "[Jackson] can break franchise's single-season record for TD passes, which is 33 — set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996," Nate Davis wrote.

Touchdown Wire is equally impressed with Baltimore and has the Ravens atop their rankings. "With all due respect to the 49ers, their entire season, and what they just did to the Packers, there is no better or more dangerous team than the Ravens right now," according to the site..

The Ravens are ranked second in the ESPN rankings even though they beat the top-ranked Patriots 37-20 in Week 9. "No single player has changed a franchise more this year than Jackson," beat writer Jamison Hensley write.

Baltimore also stayed at No. 2 on NFL.com behind the San Francisco 49ers, who travel to M & T Bank Stadium this week. "Baltimore is a team possessed right now. The AFC North leader went into Los Angeles and absolutely shattered the Rams, who woke up Tuesday knowing full well there was only one Super Bowl contender playing at the Coliseum on Monday night," Dan Hanzus wrote.