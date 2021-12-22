Ravens Week 16 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens slipped again or held steady in this week's Power Rankings after losing to the Green Bay Packers.

Here's the roundup:

This Week: 18; Last Week: 10

Analysis: "John Harbaugh has earned Coach of the Year honors even if this team doesn’t win another game—to be playing meaningful football in January with the injury issues they’ve had is nothing short of exceptional. But when you’re missing your MVP quarterback, and absurdly shorthanded at the reactionary spots (offensive line and defensive backfield), there’s only so much you can do."

This Week: 13; Last Week: 10

Analysis: "There's been plenty of debate over Harbaugh's decisions to go for two points late in games, but the Ravens wouldn't be in these contests if not for his coaching. Baltimore is 8-6 despite having 23 players on injured reserve at some point this season. Even if the Ravens don't make the postseason, this has been one of Harbaugh's more remarkable coaching performances in what has been a successful 14 seasons in Baltimore. Since Harbaugh became the Ravens' coach in 2008, Baltimore has won 137 games. Only four teams (Patriots, Packers, Steelers and Saints) have won more over that span."

This Week: 16; Last Week: 16

Analysis: "The analytics culture war that has consumed the Football Cognoscenti reached an apex on Sunday afternoon, when John Harbaugh lost his second game in three weeks on a final minute 2-point conversion attempt that went sideways. Harbaugh was championed in some corners of the internet for his boldness, while others derided the coach for his stubborn refusal to take a more conservative, traditional path. No matter where you come down, it doesn’t change the fact that the Ravens have gone from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to out of playoff positioning entirely in the span of a month. Lamar Jackson needs to get back on the field and deliver a statement of intent on Sunday against the Bengals."

This Week 15; Last Week 13

Analysis: "Playing the way they did against Green Bay without Lamar Jackson and so many others is a testament to this group. Tyler Huntley played a heck of a game, but they need Jackson back this week against the Bengals. "

This Week: 14; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "QB2 Tyler Huntley has been quite impressive in spot duty, his efficiency and accuracy slightly better than Lamar Jackson's. Huntley might be an intriguing option for a quarterback-needy team that's not in the market for a veteran like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson."

This Week 8; Last Week 8

Analysis: "Three straight losses by a combined four points have dropped them out of the mix and four in a row would leave them fighting an uphill battle."

This Week 12; Last Week 10

Analysis: "Meanwhile, the AFC North race looks like it’s going to come down to the wire. The Ravens have lost three straight, but Lamar Jackson could return in time for Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati, which dominated Baltimore in the last meeting, and can secure a one-game advantage and the critical tiebreaker with a victory, putting the Bengals in prime position to secure their first playoff berth since 2015. But the Ravens are still playing hard despite dealing with the league’s worst injury luck, and Huntley has been a revelation in his three extended appearances this season. It would be silly to count Baltimore out already — even if Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is."