Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — A five-game losing streak has pushed the Ravens farther down in some of the Week 18 Power Rankings.

Here's the roundup:

This Week: 16; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "From training camp to the final week of the regular season, overcoming injuries have been an ongoing challenge. The Ravens have suited up 75 players this season, tying 2020 for the most in team history. Baltimore has started 45 different players for at least one game. Even Lamar Jackson, who had never missed a game due to injury in his first three seasons, couldn't avoid getting sidelined. A right ankle injury has forced him to miss the past three games. When healthy, the Ravens believe they're a Super Bowl contender. But Baltimore has been a shell of itself this season."

This Week: 19; Last Week: 19

Analysis: "The Ravens saw their playoff chances dashed in cruel fashion by a Rams team that didn’t grab its first lead until the final minute of game time. Baltimore lost because Tyler Huntley -- again filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson -- failed to turn red-zone trips into TDs; Baltimore went without an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years. The first half of the season was defined by narrow wins; the second by narrow losses. It evens out as 8-8 mediocrity."

This Week: 18; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "They simply had too many injuries and COVID situations to get into the playoffs this year. This is a good team that will be sitting home."

This Week: 17; Last Week: 15

Analysis: "Could Tyler Huntley become an affordable alternative to Lamar Jackson?"

This Week: 18; Last Week: 17

Analysis: "It was impressive for the Ravens to even be in position to win on Sunday. It was certainly disappointing to lose it on the Rams' final drive. But the Ravens will get healthy in the offseason, make some additions and be a contender again. The infrastructure is strong."

This Week: 14; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "The Ravens are running out of gas with all their injuries and COVID-19 developments. They can still save their fading playoff hopes but it's extremely hard to do with the Rams next and Steelers last now that the miracle comebacks have quieted."