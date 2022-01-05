Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ravens Week 18 Power Rankings Roundup

    Baltimore Ravens slip after loss to Los Angeles Rams.

    BALTIMORE — A five-game losing streak has pushed the Ravens farther down in some of the Week 18 Power Rankings.

    Here's the roundup:

    This Week: 16; Last Week: 14

    Analysis: "From training camp to the final week of the regular season, overcoming injuries have been an ongoing challenge. The Ravens have suited up 75 players this season, tying 2020 for the most in team history. Baltimore has started 45 different players for at least one game. Even Lamar Jackson, who had never missed a game due to injury in his first three seasons, couldn't avoid getting sidelined. A right ankle injury has forced him to miss the past three games. When healthy, the Ravens believe they're a Super Bowl contender. But Baltimore has been a shell of itself this season."

    This Week: 19; Last Week: 19

    Analysis: "The Ravens saw their playoff chances dashed in cruel fashion by a Rams team that didn’t grab its first lead until the final minute of game time. Baltimore lost because Tyler Huntley -- again filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson -- failed to turn red-zone trips into TDs; Baltimore went without an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years. The first half of the season was defined by narrow wins; the second by narrow losses. It evens out as 8-8 mediocrity."

    This Week: 18; Last Week: 14

    Read More

    Analysis: "They simply had too many injuries and COVID situations to get into the playoffs this year. This is a good team that will be sitting home."

    This Week: 17; Last Week: 15

    Analysis:  "Could Tyler Huntley become an affordable alternative to Lamar Jackson?"

    This Week: 18; Last Week: 17

    Analysis:  "It was impressive for the Ravens to even be in position to win on Sunday. It was certainly disappointing to lose it on the Rams' final drive. But the Ravens will get healthy in the offseason, make some additions and be a contender again. The infrastructure is strong." 

    This Week: 14; Last Week: 14

    Analysis:  "The Ravens are running out of gas with all their injuries and COVID-19 developments. They can still save their fading playoff hopes but it's extremely hard to do with the Rams next and Steelers last now that the miracle comebacks have quieted."

    a33b6d24-bf5b-4abf-88cb-67ffef7ec21e-AP_Steelers_Ravens_Football
    News

    Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17324578
    News

    Week 18: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17022105
    News

    All of NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17443355 (1)
    News

    Rookie Brandon Stephens Shines for Ravens

    23 hours ago
    download (3)
    News

    Ravens Refrain: Lamar Jackson Could Play This Week

    Jan 4, 2022
    USATSI_17300809
    News

    Ravens Focused on Beating Steelers, Not Playoff Scenarios

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17443424
    News

    Huntley Shows Potential But Ravens Offense Runs Through Jackson

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17443355
    News

    Ravens Can Still Make Playoffs But Not Strong Enough for Super Bowl Run This Season

    Jan 3, 2022