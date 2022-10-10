Ravens Week 5 Report Card Vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had an all-around solid performance in a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Here's the Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards in career rushing. At 63 games, Jackson is the fastest to accomplish that feat The others are Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Russell Wilson and Steve Young. Jackson, however, had a tough night throwing the football and could not connect on what should have been two easy touchdowns in the third quarter. Jackson threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also ran for 58 yards on 12 carries. Jackson put together the winning drive with the game on the line.

Grade: B

Running Backs

The Ravens were able to control, the tempo of the game with 155 yards rushing on 28 carries. J.K. Dobbins continues to get stronger and averaged 5.5 yards per carry on eight attempts. Kenyan Drake was active with Justice Hill out with a hamstring injury and had 26 yards on four carries.

Grade: B

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Devin Duvernay has become the Ravens No. 1 wide receiver because he has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the game with a foot injury. Duvernay finished with a career-high five receptions for 54 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 24 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews had several critical receptions to extend drives and finished with 8 catches for 89 yards with a touchdown.

Grade: B+

Offensive Line

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated season debut after missing most of the last two seasons with an ankle injury. The plan was for Stanley to ease back in and alternate snaps. Stanley did look good when he was on the field and the offense struggled when he was on the sideline. Center Tyler Linderbaum left briefly with an injury but returned and has played better each week. Jackson was sacked just once.

Grade: B+

Defense

Linebackers

The Ravens needed to establish a pass rush against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and they responded with two sacks. Jason Pierre-Paul ended a drive in the first quarter with a sack on third down. Outside linebacker Josh Bynes ran through the middle of the line and sacked Burrow in the second quarter. Patrick Queen posted a team-high 7 tackles (5 solo) and one interception.

Grade: B+

Defensive Line

The Bengals managed 101 yards rushing on 21 carries, but the Ravens contained the big play. Brent Urban had two tackles and knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage. Broderick Washington had a solid game with two tackles.

Grade: B

Secondary

The Ravens did a good job preventing the big play. Burrow threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and interception (82.7 QBR). Ja'Marr Chase had seven catches for 50 yards. Former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst caught six passes for 53 yards with a touchdown. rookie “Pepe” Williams had a solid game. Safety Marcus Williams (wrist) left the game and could be headed to IR.

Grade: B+

Special Teams

After allowing a go-ahead touchdown to the Bengals with under two minutes remaining, Jackson drove the Ravens down the field. From there, Justin Tucker hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Baltimore the victory. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick early in the third quarter. That was Tucker's 52nd field goal from 50 or more yards, tying him with Jason Hanson for the third-most in NFL history. Only Matt Prater (66) and Sebastian Janikowski (58) have more.

Grade: A

Coaching

The Ravens snapped a five-game losing streak at home. Baltimore is 8-1 at home on Sunday Night Football under coach John Harbaugh. The offense and defense had a solid game plan, which led to the victory.

Grade: A