The Grades Are In: Ravens Week 7 Report Card Vs. Browns

BALTIMORE – The Ravens improved to 4-3 with a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Here's their Report Card

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson completed just 9 of 16 pass attempts for 120 yards. He also ran 10 times for 59 yards However, it's rare for the Ravens to win when he doesn't completely take over a game. Jackson played smart football and did not commit a turnover. When one of his passes was deflected at the line of scrimmage, he batted the ball down to avoid a potential interception. The stats were not gaudy but it was a smart game by the Ravens quarterback. Grade: B

Running Backs — Running back Gus Edwards, who was activated off PUP on Saturday, ran the ball 16 times for 66 yards with two touchdowns. Edwards played his first game since January 2021 after suffering a knee injury. Edwards was vital in short-yardage situations. Kenyan Drake had 5 yards on 11 carries. Justice Hill was an early spark, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but had a potentially costly fumble. Grade: B-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. He was a spark and had a 26-yard catch and run. Devin Duvernay had a 31-yard reception. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was able to play after missing practice time with a knee injury but did not have a catch on two targets. Grade: B-

Offensive Line — The unit did a good job run-blocking and the Ravens had 160 yards on the ground. Right tackle Morgan Moses was still bothered by a heel injury and had to be replaced by Pat Mekari, who played better. The Ravens did allow three sacks, including one to Myles Garrett. Grade: C+

Defense

Defensive Line — Defensive end Calais Campbell managed a strip sack. Browns running back Nick Chubb entered the game leading the NFL in rushing and finished with 91 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Travis Jones, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban played well. Grade: B

Linebackers — Patrick Queen had another solid game and led the team with 11 tackles, including a sack. Justin Houston was back in the lineup after missing the previous three games with a groin injury and had back-to-back sacks in the final minute of the first half. Odafe Oweh recovered a fumble. Grade: A-

Secondary — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 21 of 26 for 239 yards for a passer rating of 106.5. Cornerback Marcus Peters had an uneven game but safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone did a good job with their tackling. Rookie Kyle Hamilton earned his first sack. Grade: C+

Special Teams

The Browns attempted a game-tying 60-yard field goal by Cade York but the kick was blocked by Malik Harrison and the Ravens escaped with a victory. Justin Tucker converted field goal attempts of 32, 34 and 55 yards. Punter Jordan Stout had a season-high 69-yard punt. Duvernay returned a punt for 46 yards. Grade: A

Coaching

It was an emotional day when players from the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team were honored before the game and at halftime. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman had a game plan centered around running back Gus Edwards and it was effective. The Ravens were able to mostly contain the Browns running attack. It was a huge win. Grade: B+