Ravens Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in a couple of the Week 9 Power Rankings during their bye week. They return home to play the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the roundup:

Sports Illustrated

This Week 7; Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The last time we saw the Ravens, they were getting waxed by the Bengals. But I still have a lot of faith in this team for the long-term, both the players and the coaching staff. It may not be perfect, it may not be pretty, but they’ve been around the block. I trust them more than some of the upstart teams trying to carve out space in the AFC’s upper tier for the first time."

NFL.com

This Week 7; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "The Ravens hit their Week 8 bye as a quality team that has succeeded despite being ravaged by injuries. Their ability to keep their head above water goes back directly to their best and most important player. Lamar Jackson has been excellent through seven games -- you could make the case he's a better quarterback now than he was during his brilliant MVP season of 2019. Jackson has made obvious gains as a passer without losing any of the ground-game excellence that's been his trademark. The 24-year-old is currently on pace to throw for more than 4,700 yards and run for nearly 1,200. He's one of one, and the Ravens will remain in the mix as long as they can keep their QB upright."

ESPN

This Week 7; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson can produce big plays, but he can't stop them. In Baltimore's two losses, the Ravens' pass defense has allowed 15 completions over 20 yards. It's not because receivers are getting behind the defense. It's the inability of Baltimore to get receivers on the ground. The Ravens' poor tackling has led to 1,200 yards allowed after the catch -- worst in the NFL. "Until we get that [tackling problem] fixed, we'll be a very mediocre defense," coach John Harbaugh said."

CBS Sports

This Week 9; Last Week: 9

Analysis: "They come off their bye with a tough home game against the Vikings. The offense was just OK the two games before the bye, so they need to get it going."

New York Post

This Week 9; Last Week: 9

Analysis: "All four teams in the AFC North are at least .500. It looked like the Ravens were the class of the division until they were leveled by the Bengals, who turned around and lost to the Jets. That’s the kind of inexcusable letdown very rarely suffered by the consistent Ravens, who will come off a bye."