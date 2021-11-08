Ravens Week 9 Report Card Vs. Vikings

BALTIMORE — The Ravens beat the Vikings 34-31 on a 36-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 16 seconds left in overtime.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was out of sync early before finding his rhythm midway through the game. Jackson threw an interception in overtime, but the defense responded with a huge stop. Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career, which ties him with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. The Ravens always have a chance to win with Jackson behind center. Grade: B

Running Backs — Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell had their best games of the season. Bell finished with 48 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. The score marked Bell’s 50th-career touchdown (42 rushing and 8 receiving). Six of Bell’s 11 carries earned first downs, including two on third down. Freeman also ran hard and had a season-high 79 yards on 13 carries. Freeman also reeled in a 5-yard receiving touchdown, marking the 12th of his career. Overall, the Ravens ran for 247 yards. Grade: B

Wide Receivers — Marquise Brown produced a game-high 9 receptions for 116 yards, marking his third 100-yard game this season and the fifth of his career. In the second half/overtime, Brown had 7 catches for 103 yards (14.7 avg.) and 4 first downs. Rookie WR Rashod Bateman – playing in his third-career game – recorded 5 catches for 52 yards. Four of Bateman's receptions earned first downs, and for his career — 11 of his 12 catches have moved the chains. Mark Andrews dropped a touchdown pass on the game's first possession. Grade: B

Offensive Line — This unit is still dealing with injuries but held up mostly well. The o-line did a solid job with run blocking. However, they struggled at times protecting Jackson, who was sacked three times. Grade: C+

Defense

Defensive Line — Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook eluded a half dozen Ravens defenders for a 66-yard gain on a third-and-1 deep in his own territory. Cook finished with 110 yards on 17 carries. The Ravens were playing without nose tackle Brandon Williams, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. This group made the proper adjustments in the second half. Grade: C

Linebackers — Patrick Queen had a solid game and tackled Cook for an 8-yard loss on the Vikings' first possession of the fourth quarter that helped set the tone. Josh Bynes led the team with 11 tackles. Tyus Bowser was solid with five tackles. However, the Ravens did not have a sack. Grade: B-

Secondary — The Ravens entered the game with the NFL's worst pass defense and they struggled early before making some adjustments with their coverage and pressure. On the Vikings' first drive, the Ravens allowed a 50-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, who ran past cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark. However, Baltimore played much better down the stretch. The Ravens did suffer another blow as DeShon Elliott had a season-ending torn pec and torn bicep. Grade C

Special Teams

The 36-yard field goal in overtime marks Tucker’s 18th career game-winning boot (including playoffs). Tucker has now connected on 53 consecutive fourth-quarter/overtime FGAs and has 2 game-winning kicks this season (66-yarder at Detroit in Week 3). After playing solidly over the first half of the season, the Ravens' special teams had some breakdowns. Kene Nwangwu ran back the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a score. The Vikings also converted a fourth down on a fake punt. The Ravens hope that performance was an aberration. Grade: C-

Coaching

The Ravens are 6-2 for the seventh time in team history and for the third consecutive season. Baltimore is 6-2 for the sixth time under head coach John Harbaugh. After a rough start, the Ravens made the proper adjustments and pulled out a spirited win. Grade: B+