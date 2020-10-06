Ravens Week 5 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens took down the Washington Football Team 31-17 in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Here's where Baltimore stands in this week's various Power Rankings.

Sports Illustrated

1. Chiefs

2. Packers

3. Seahawks

4. Bills

5. Steelers

6. Titans

7. Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens got right against their neighbors to the south on Sunday. And while it wasn’t the most impressive win, a lot of people chipped in."

NFL.com

1. Chiefs

2. Packers

3. Ravens

4. Bills

5. Steelers

Analysis: "﻿Now that's more like it. Six days after a humbling loss to the Chiefs in prime time, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Lamar Jackson﻿﻿﻿﻿ scored on a 50-yard run and threw two more touchdown passes to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mark Andrews﻿﻿﻿﻿ in a 31-17 win over Washington. Baltimore looked nothing like the discombobulated unit that was lit up by Patrick Mahomes, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in a game in which Washington never seriously threatened. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿﻿﻿﻿ celebrated his rich new contract with a forced fumble in the first quarter that set up the game's first score. The Ravens lead the NFL in points off turnovers this season with 38. They get another favorable matchup this week against the Bengals."

ESPN

1. Chiefs

2. Seahawks

3. Packers

4. Ravens

5. Bills

Analysis: "It's tempting to say this is too low for Baltimore. The Ravens have the second-easiest remaining schedule, according to FPI. Baltimore is favored by more than a touchdown in eight of its final 12 regular-season games. November presents the most difficult month, with games against the Steelers (twice), Colts, Patriots and Titans. But the Ravens have a favorable finish against the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals. It's tough to discount the Ravens, especially with Lamar Jackson. He is 22-1 (.956) as an NFL starter in the regular season against teams not named the Kansas City Chiefs."

CBS Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Packers

3. Steelers

4. Bills

5. Seahawks

6. Ravens

Analysis: "They bounced back in nice fashion against Washington, but it wasn't exactly a big-time test. Even so, you have to win those types of games and move on."

Pro Football Network

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens/Packers

4. Seahawks

5. Bills

Analysis: "It wasn’t against the stiffest of competition, but the Ravens righted the ship by dismantling Washington. It was good to see Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews get back on track and the defense played quite well as Baltimore ran away with the lead. Heading into next week, they are the number three team in my Week 5 NFL Power Rankings."

Chicago Tribune

1. Chiefs

2. Packers

3. Seahawks

4. Ravens

5. Bills

Analysis: "The Ravens rebounded from a disappointing effort against the Chiefs and went down Interstate 95 to easily handle Washington. That sets up a divisional meeting with the improving Bengals."

Yahoo Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens

3. Packers

4. Bills

5. Seahawks

Analysis: "It turns out the Ravens still look good when they’re not playing the Chiefs. That dominant win over the Browns in Week 1 is aging well, too."