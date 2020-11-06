SI.com
Ravens-Colts Week 9 Fantasy Outlook

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens (5-2) and Colts (5-2) have a Week 9 showdown that could impact the playoff race in the AFC.

Here are some Fantasy Football implications, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Colts: Philip Rivers 

Fabiano's Take: "Rivers has been on fire in recent weeks, throwing for a combined six touchdowns while averaging more than 23 fantasy points in his last two contests. Of course, those two performances came against the Bengals and Lions. Those aren’t exactly elite defensive units. Next up is a date with the Ravens, who have allowed just two opposing quarterbacks to score more than 19 fantasy points against them in 2020. Unless you're in a Superflex league, Rivers will be tough to trust this week."

Running Backs

Sit'Em

Colts: Jonathan Taylor

Fabiano's Take: "Taylor is by no means a must-sit player. In fact, he’ll be active in a lot of leagues. However, his stock is going in the wrong direction. Over the Colts' last two games, the gap between Taylor and Wilkins in terms of snaps and touches has closed, and Wilkins lapped him in fantasy points last week in a win over Detroit. Furthermore, the Colts continue to use Nyheim Hines as a receiver. Taylor is also dealing with “a little bit” of an ankle injury and has a matchup against a tough Ravens defense."

Ravens: Gus Edwards

Fabiano's Take: "Edwards looked good in last week's loss to the Steelers, rushing for 87 yards on 16 carries while also finding the end zone. Still, he did play far fewer snaps than J.K. Dobbins (Edwards missed some time in the game), and he'll give fantasy fans next to nothing as a pass-catcher. Couple that with a matchup against the Colts, who have one of the best run defenses in the league with LB Darius Leonard in the mix, and I'd beware of Edwards this week. If you start a Ravens back, it's Dobbins for me."

Tight Ends

Colts: Trey Burton 

Fabiano's Take: "Burton has become fantasy relevant in recent weeks, as he's scored the seventh-most points at the position since Week 6. However, he's still sharing time with fellow tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, and an upcoming matchup against the Ravens makes him a risk in fantasy leagues. Tight ends have had mixed results when facing the Ravens defense, though no player at the position has scored more than 14.8 fantasy points. Just one tight end has had more than 55 yards, too.

