What We Learned in Ravens 33-16 Victory Over the Texans

Todd_Karpovich

There were times in the first half when the Ravens looked a bit vulnerable against the Houston Texans.

Baltimore's front seven couldn't find a way to bring down quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston wide receiver Brandin Cooks was able to find space to make plays downfield.

However, the Ravens made all of the necessary adjustments and ran away for a 33-16 victory.

Here's what we learned:

Teams Are Doing Better Spying Lamar Jackson 

Jackson, the NFL's reigning MVP, has been under more pressure over the opening two games than all of last season. Both the Browns and Texans were determined to prevent Jackson to scramble for big plays downfield. Both teams also kept the pressure on him. The Browns sacked Jackson two times and the Texans finished with four sacks. However, Jackson still made enough plays to lead the Ravens to victories in both game with a more than 100 quarterback rating in each matchup. Jackson is going to have to keep making adjustments as teams attack him differently. 

The Running Game Leads to Success

The Ravens managed with 107 yards rushing against the Browns — low by their standards. Baltimore still came away with a dominant 38-6 victory. The Ravens were much better against the Texans, running for 230 yards in the 33-16 win. Houston seemed to be demoralized when Baltimore's running backs were able to break big runs. Late in the game, the Houston defenders struggled to make tackles. The running game will be key to the Ravens' success moving forward and they have enough talent to make plays.

Revamped Defensive Line Paying Dividends.

The Ravens overhauled the defensive line with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. They also moved Brandon Williams back to nose tackle. Baltimore allowed 138 yards rushing to the Browns in the opener, but held the Texans to just 51 yards on the ground. The Ravens have also managed six sacks in two games. The defensive line has met expectations. Campbell earned his first sack of the year against Houston. 

