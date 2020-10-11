SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens took down the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Week 5 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Baltimore is also 2-0 in the AFC North. 

Here's What We Learned

1. The Ravens have to be concerned about the offense. After last year’s record-setting performance, this group has been underwhelming over five games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson appears out of sync and is resorting to mostly check downs. The downfield attack has been mostly non-existent. The Ravens also don’t remain committed to the running even when they are managing huge chunks of yards. Baltimore ran for 161 yards rushing on 24 carries (6.7 ypc) against the Bengals. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 180 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but was sacked once and threw an interception for the second straight week (71.9 rating). He averaged 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Jackson did miss two days of practice over the past week because of a minor knee injury and illness. 

2. The Ravens demolished the Bengals' offensive line. Five defensive backs — Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and Jimmy Smith — managed a sack. Humphrey had his third forced fumble of the season. This time, he stripped wide receiver Mike Thomas, and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen picked up the ball and ran 52 yards for a 27-0 lead with 8:21 left in the game. Baltimore's front seven was also dominant and allowed just 70 yards rushing on 28 carries (2.5 ypc). 

3. Baltimore plays the struggling Philadelphia Eagles next week before facing its toughest stretch of the season. The Ravens have games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1), at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 8), at New England Patriots (Nov. 15) and Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22). Those slate of games leads into a rematch at Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night. This means the Ravens’ potential playoff outlook could be pretty much decided before December. Despite being 4-1 at the quarter-point of the season, there are some lingering questions, especially with the offense. The Ravens are going to have to play much better before engaging with some of the tougher teams in the AFC. 

