Ravens-Giants: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens won their fourth consecutive game with a 27-13 victory over the Giants in Week 16. Baltimore took over the sixth spot of the seven-team AFC playoff race.

Here's What We Learned.

1 The Ravens entered the day needing help to make the postseason. Baltimore has to win its final two games and needs either the Browns, Colts, or Dolphins to lose one of their final two games. Miami took down Las Vegas 26-25 on Saturday night, which added uncertainty. However, Cleveland was upset by the Jets 23-16. Indianapolis then squandered its lead in a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. It was an almost perfect scenario for Baltimore, which will be heavily favored against the Bengals in the regular-season finale.

2. If the Ravens do make the postseason, they could be a dangerous team and potentially make a deep run. Baltimore's rushing attack has been dominant and the Ravens racked up another 249 yards on the ground against the Giants and their stout front seven. Gus Edwards led the way with 85 yards rushing, followed by Lamar Jackson (80 yards). J.K. Dobbins had a 2-yard score in the opening quarter, setting the franchise's rookie record with seven rushing touchdowns surpassing Jamal Lewis in 2000.

3 Baltimore has dealt with numerous injuries on defense but has shown tremendous depth. Cornerback Anthony Averett has been solid filling in for Marcus Peters, who missed the past two games with a calf injury. The Ravens got a boost with defensive end Calais Campbell back in the lineup. Baltimore held the Giants to 269 total yards, including 54 on the ground. The Ravens, however, need to play tough for four quarters. Baltimore was sloppy against the Giants with several penalties on the defense and a lost fumble by Edwards on the 1-yard line. Jackson wore a shirt with the word "Finish" emblazoned across the front. His teammates should listen more closely to that advice.