With Free-Agent Deadline Looming: Who Stays, Who Goes for the Ravens?

The official free agency tampering period in the NFL is set to begin Monday, March 16 and runs through March 18. Teams are allowed to begin signing players on March 18 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Baltimore already re-signed safety Chuck Clark, right tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards.

The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space with 15 unrestricted free agents, according to overthecap.com.

Here's a look at who will be part of the 2020 roster.

— Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Josh Bynes, Patrick Onwuasor, Pernell McPhee and Jihad Ward

Analysis: The Ravens will likely use the franchise tag on Judon. That designation, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow general manager Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal. Bynes, McPhee and Ward each played well enough to earn another contract. Onwuasor had a down year and never appeared to be fully comfortable with his role.

Who Stays: Judon, Bynes, McPhee and Ward.

Who Goes: Onwuasor

— Defensive Line: Justin Ellis. Michael Pierce and Domata Peko,

Analysis: The Raven signed Peko and Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans to help offset the injuries to Pierce and rookie Daylon Mack. Peko owns a restaurant in California and is considering retirement. Pierce eventually returned to the lineup and played well enough to test the market. The Ravens already have $14.1 million tied up with fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

Who Stays: Ellis

Who Goes: Peko and Pierce.

— Secondary: Jimmy Smith, Anthony Levine Sr. and Brynden Trawick

Analysis: Smith had expressed his desire to remain in Baltimore, but it appears he'll test the free-agent market for a bigger payday, according to DeCosta. Levine is a solid locker room presence and is well-liked by the coaches. He should be invited back. Trawick battled injuries but still has an upside.

Who Stays: Levine

Who Goes: Smith and Trawick

— Offensive Line: Hroniss Grasu

Analysis: Grasu was re-signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster on Dec. 5 after being claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. He saw action in three games, including one start, at left guard for Baltimore in 2018. The team needs depth on the offensive line and he'll get a chance to make the team.

Who Stays: Grasu

Who Goes: N/A

— Receivers: Chris Moore, Seth Roberts and De’Anthony Thomas (also kick returner)

Analysis: One of the goals this offseason is to boost the wide receivers room. Moore, Roberts and Thomas will likely be free to explore opportunities in the free-agent market. Baltimore will look to add another veteran via free agency and the 2020 NF: Draft has a deep pool of talent at this position.

Who Stays: None

Who Goes: Moore, Roberts and Thomas