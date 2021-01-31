Evaluating the Ravens Wide Receivers

The Ravens are looking to upgrade their passing attack this offseason.

While there's talk Baltimore might make a splash in free agency, the team is bullish on the young wide receivers on the current roster. Their contributions extended beyond just catching passes.

“I thought the young guys emerged and played pretty well," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Again, it’s not a traditional offense, so they’re being asked to do some different things. Blocking-wise; there is a more physical aspect to playing receiver for the Baltimore Ravens."

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL for passing attempts (406) and passing yards per game (171.2). However, Baltimore had the league's top-ranked running attack for a second consecutive season and was ranked seventh with 29.3 points per game.

The Ravens relied heavily on Marquise Brown to become a dominant No. 1 wide receiver. Brown, however, had an uneven start to the year and later voiced his displeasure with his role in the offense on social media.

Brown finished with year with a team-high 769 yards receiving. He was targeted 100 times and caught 58 passes with eight touchdowns.

"I was really, really encouraged by Marquise over the last eight games of the season," DeCosta said. "He became a legitimate playmaker for us and a clutch guy – scored a bunch of touchdowns, made some big, big plays. In the playoff games, he was a force in both of those games. He showed some great skill, ability to run after the catch, he made some clutch catches. I thought that [Miles] Boykin made some plays; he made some clutch plays for us."

The Ravens are also confident that Devin Duvernay and James Proche can play a bigger role in the offense after spending most of their time on special teams as rookies.

Duvernay was targeted 26 times and caught 20 passes for 201 yards. He has the speed and toughness to make a bigger impact next season. The Ravens also used him on sweeps and Duvernay managed 70 yards on just four carries.

Proche also has the potential to be a game-changer. He caught just one pass for 14 yards after a solid training camp.

"I think their best football is ahead of both of those guys," DeCosta said about Duvernay and Proche. "We’re very happy with both those guys, as young receivers who came into a very difficult situation this year, with no OTAs, and essentially, no real training camp – so to speak – with games. We’re excited about both those guys – we really are."

The Ravens also have to consider bringing back a pair of free agents — Willie Snead and Dez Bryant.

Snead was third on the team with 33 receptions for 432 yards with three touchdowns.

Bryant was targeted 11 times and caught six passes for 47 yards with two touchdowns. However, the Ravens could not find many ways to be creative and get him more involved in the offense, especially with prowess for running clean routes.

"So, there is certainly more room for improvement with everybody at that position," DeCosta said. "But again, as I’ve said, [and] I’ve said it a few times, there is really more room for improvement with virtually everybody on our team, on our coaching staff and in scouting, including me.

"So, we’ve all got to do a better job if we really want to take this thing to the next level, which means playing in the Super Bowl or playing in two weeks. That’s our goal, that’s our challenge, and we are very focused on that.”

Miles Boykin, a third-round pick (93rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, flashed when given opportunities and four of his 19 receptions were touchdowns. The Ravens will need to find a way to get him more involved with the offense in 2021.