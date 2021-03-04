Ravens Wide Receivers Room Will Be Work in Progress Throughout Offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's been widely speculated the Ravens will add a veteran, playmaking wide receiver this offseason.

However, the team is not going to splurge on some of the marquee players expected to be available, such as Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay, according to a report by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

As a result, the team could pursue less costly options, such as Corey Davis, Sammy Watkins or A.J. Green, or add a playmaker in the draft.

The Ravens also expect the current group of young wide receivers on the roster to take the next step in their development. Hollywood Brown was the only player to get 100 targets in 2020. He finished with 58 receptions for 769 yards with eight touchdowns.

Brown is open to the team signing a playmaker, but he also has confidence in his teammates, such as Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

“I’m confident in every receiver we got in the room, to be honest, and if we add somebody, I’m going to be confident in them, too," Brown told @IngravenVids. "We’ve just got to get on the same page and do what we do.”

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

A couple of new assistant coaches for the Ravens see potential with the team's young group of wide receivers.

Earlier this month, coach John Harbaugh hired Keith Williams as the new pass-game specialist and Tee Martin as the wide receivers coach. Both Williams and Martin have extensive experience working with young players and should be a solid fit in Baltimore.

"We're going to play fast, we're going to have fun, we're going to be tough," Martin told the team's website. "We're going to do our jobs the way that we're asked to do our jobs, and make our fan base and our team proud of the way we play."

The passing game will inevitably evolve this offseason, and there will be playmakers in the mix. The Ravens are determined to boost the aerial attack and that plan will come more into focus as the team edges closer to the start of free agency and the draft.

