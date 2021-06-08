Hollywood Brown, Rashod Bateman Miss Ravens OTA with Muscle Tightness

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown have some muscle tightness and missed the voluntary workouts on June 8.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not appear overly concerned about the injuries.

"[Bateman' had some tenderness and some tightness from all of the running he's been doing," Harbaugh said. "Marquise, the same thing. He had some muscle-type issues so those guys are going through that. We've had other guys, especially the receivers and the [defensive backs], they do a lot running and that comes up a little bit in this heat."

Bateman was selected with the 27th overall pick in this year's draft. He has looked solid running his routes and catching passes downfield. Bateman is expected to help boost a Ravens passing attack that ranked last in the NFL for yards per game and attempts last season.

Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the University of Minnesota. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

Harbaugh lauded for his route running, pass-catching skills, and initial knowledge of the playbook.

“First impressions are very positive," Harbaugh said. "He’s a no-nonsense guy. He has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. [He’s] everything we thought he would be, in terms of the athleticism and the skillset. That’s usually the case, but not always the case.

"What you see is not always what you get, and you don’t know until you get them out there in, really, the first rookie minicamp. I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.”

Brown has also looked impressive throughout the voluntary workouts with several leaping grabs and running past defenders.

Over two seasons, he caught 104 passes for 1,353 yards with 15 touchdowns and is the Ravens No. 1 wide receiver.

“The offseason is still going, so we’re still getting better, we’re still learning, and there’s still a lot of improvement we can make now until September," Brown said. "So, that’s what we’re going to keep chasing each and every day.”