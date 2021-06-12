A Look at the Ravens Wide Receivers Chances of Making Final Roster

Baltimore has several players vying for the final 53.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.– The Ravens will have heated competition among the wide receivers to make the final roster.

Baltimore has perhaps eight players vying for six spots.

Here's a breakdown of those players:

1. Marquise Brown

Acquired: First-round selection (25th overall) in the 2019 draft.

Analysis: Brown is the Ravens' biggest downfield threat. Over two seasons, he caught 104 passes for 1,353 yards with 15 touchdowns and is the Ravens No. 1 wide receiver.

Outlook: Lock

2. Rashod Bateman

Acquired: First-round selection (27th overall) in the 2021 draft.

Analysis: Bateman has impressed his coaches with his pass-catching skills and route running in the voluntary workouts. He will have a chance to take over a starting job as a rookie. However, he missed the last practice with a soft tissue injury and needs to stay healthy.

Outlook: Lock

3. Sammy Watkins

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2021.

Analysis: Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He'll turn 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. The question is whether Watkins can stay healthy.

Outlook: Lock

4. Devin Duvernay

Acquired: Third-round selection (92nd overall) in the 2020 draft.

Analysis: Duvernay was targeted 26 times and caught 20 passes for 201 yards. He has the speed and toughness to make a bigger impact next season.

Outlook: Lock

5. Tylan Wallace

Acquired: Fourth-round selection (131st overall) in the 2021 draft.

Analysis: Wallace, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, led the Big 12 with 922 yards receiving in 2020. He has the toughness to play in the NFL and will make an impact as a receiver and on special teams as a rookie

Outlook: Probable

6. James Proche

Acquired: Sixth-round selection (201st overall) in 2020 draft,

Analysis: Proch caught just one pass for 14 yards and Proche did an effective job returning punts before being inactive late in the season because of a roster crunch.

Outlook: In the mix/practice squad.

7. Miles Boykin

Acquired: Third-round selection (93rd overall) in 2019 draft.

Analysis: Boykin, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, was targeted just 33 times and caught 19 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. The question is what roles does he have in this offense.

Outlook: In the mix/potential trade candidate.

8. Deon Cain

Acquired: Signed reserve/future contract in 2021.

Analysis: Cain is the wild card among this group. At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, he has solid size to match up with cornerbacks. Cain was the most impressive wide receiver at the Ravens voluntary practices last week. He caught several passes in traffic and hauled in a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Outlook: In the mix/practice squad.