Expect Ravens to Add More Than One Wide Receiver in 2021 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILS, Md. — When Eric DeCosta took over as general manager of the Ravens, he promised the team would "take more swings" at selecting wide receivers in the NFL draft.

Over the past two seasons, Baltimore has selected four wideouts in the past two drafts, including first-round pick Hollywood Brown in 2019.

The Ravens, however, are still struggling with their passing attack, which ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game last season. Baltimore also attempted the least passes with 406.

As a result, DeCosta is looking to find more pass-catchers to support quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"We want playmakers," DeCosta said. "We want guys that can stretch the field. We want guys that can catch the ball inside on third downs. We want guys that can scare the defense and allow us to be flexible and balanced up front on offense.

The Ravens have seven picks in this year's draft, including the 27th overall selection. Here's a look at some potential targets.

— Terrace Marshall, LSU

Analysis: Baltimore has prioritized upgrading the passing game. Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games.

— Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Analysis: Baltimore pulls the trigger on a trade to land one of the most dynamic players in this year's draft. Bateman has solid size — 6 -foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. He is also a solid route-runner and was ranked eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

— Kadarius Toney, Florida

Analysis: Toney finished with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was among the best in the SEC last season. He had the 32 broken tackles he’s forced on 80 combined catches the past two seasons.

— Rondale Moore, Purdue

Analysis: Moore has drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Moore has the elite, 4.3-speed to get behind opposing secondaries. This would create significant matchup problems when he is paired with Marquise Brown. Moore is also a solid route runner and does a solid job avoiding tackles after the catch. He was a highly-touted prospect out of high school and gained national exposure as a true freshman with 12 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State