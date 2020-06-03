Baltimore Ravens Embrace Role of Being the Hunted

The Baltimore Ravens revolutionary offense caught teams off guard last season.

Opposing defenses had to scramble to keep pace with Baltimore's running attack and the instincts of quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens put together the finest season in franchise history, setting a record with 14 wins and breaking the league's all-time single-season rushing record.

Coach John Harbaugh expects opponents to make the proper adjustments.

His goal is to stay one step ahead.

"Going into our season last year, we were the iceberg," Harbaugh said. "Ninety percent of what we were going to be capable of was still underwater and people hadn't seen it yet. Starting next year, we're not going to be the iceberg. People are going to see us. We're going to be everybody's most important game."

Opponents are going to stack the line of scrimmage and make Jackson beat them through the air. While Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes last season, he still had some struggles against zone coverages.

Harbaugh expects Jackson to take the next step in his development entering his third year in the NFL.

"Lamar, last year, was one of the best pocket passers in the league statistically," Harbaugh said. "That's because he made a big jump [from his rookie year] and also because of all the other things he's able to do makes the defense more honest. They just can't tee off and run a bunch of pass-blitzes at him.

"We should have guys more open and we should have bigger plays and we should create more opportunities in the passing game because of that run game."

Baltimore should still have a dominant running attack. All three running backs are on the roster from last season with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. The Ravens added another playmaker in this year's NFL draft with J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

Even though the Ravens won't surprise many teams this season, they will present difficult matchups once again.

"We're not going to scrap the run game," Harbaugh said. "But we're not going to become a conventional offense. That's the last thing we're going to do."