Ravens Will Need to Contain T.J. Watt, Steelers Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Steelers finished with seven sacks in their last meeting with the Ravens.

Baltimore will have to find a way to keep its quarterback upright to snap a three-game losing streak against its archrival.

That's easier said than done.

Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt has managed 21.5 sacks on the season and he's one shy of Michael Strahan's single-season record. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward also has managed nine sacks on the year.

Overall, the Steelers have 52 sacks, which is the best in the NFL.

"I think everybody has had special plans for [Watt] going into the game. That’s a fact, really," Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "And you better, because if you don’t, he’s really going to eat you up. I think, what, he had four sacks the other night? So, we’re definitely going to pay special attention to him. He’s a very, very productive player. He plays hard, knows how to play the game, knows angles [and] knows how to create angles. He has a really good move set with his hands, really good head fakes, et cetera. He’s just a really talented, good football player that is having an amazing season.

"So, I think we’ll be up to the challenge. It will be a challenge; it always is with him."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out. Backup Tyler Huntley will make his fourth career start and he does a solid job getting rid of the ball quickly, which will be key against the Steelers.

“Tyler is preparing very hard," Roman said. "I think he has a really good focus, week-in and week-out. The things that happen, he’s seeing a lot of things for the first time. You’re talking about a guy who went to Chicago, didn’t know he was playing until a couple hours before the game and led a two-minute drive to win that game on the road. [He] went toe to toe with Aaron Rodgers, that was one play away, and toe to toe with another veteran quarterback last week.

"I think he’s affording himself really well. That’s a reflection of his preparation. I really like how focused he is. There are high standards that he’s really pushing to improve all the time. So, I really love his work ethic.”