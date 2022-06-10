Skip to main content

Ravens Will Play Arizona Cardinals, Not Practice With Them in Preseason

Ravens trying to cut down on injuries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will make the long trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals in the preseason, but they will not have a joint practice.

The Ravens are laser-focused on cutting down on injuries this year and decided not to practice with other teams as a precaution.

"You usually like to get that set up with the coach earlier. I don’t really know what [coach Kliff Kingsbury] is doing, so we’re going to go out maybe a couple of days early – is our plan – to make a little bit of a trip out of it, in terms of having the opportunity to do some team bonding and things like that, because we’re here for a long time," Harbaugh said. "But we’re not planning on practicing against another team right now or the Cardinals.”

In the past, the Ravens had joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lamar Jackson will likely not play in preseason game against Cardinals. 

Lamar Jackson will likely not play in preseason game against Cardinals. 

9KmWvHTJgUv5zKpp
News

Former Ravens Wide Receiver Dishes on the Offense

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
tampa-bay-buccaneers-v-new-york-giants
News

Pass Rusher Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Visits Ravens

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
zxeuzclt2efm7t1otjzd
News

Ravens Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike Poised for Huge Season

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
iyymb4eejf858ayxoqsq
News

Ravens Tackle Ja’Wuan James Ready to Make Impact, Moses Gets Acclimated

By Todd KarpovichJun 9, 2022
USATSI_15339495
News

No Lamar, No Problem

By Todd KarpovichJun 9, 2022
IMG_4907
News

Ravens Defense Dominates in Third Round of OTAs

By Todd KarpovichJun 8, 2022
USATSI_15418551
News

Ravens One of NFL's Top Underrated Teams Heading Into 2022 Season

By Todd KarpovichJun 8, 2022
rn5sus7fuhiq5k6tbnwu
News

Ravens Will Be More Creative With Running Backs Catching Balls

By Todd KarpovichJun 8, 2022