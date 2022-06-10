Ravens Will Play Arizona Cardinals, Not Practice With Them in Preseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will make the long trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals in the preseason, but they will not have a joint practice.

The Ravens are laser-focused on cutting down on injuries this year and decided not to practice with other teams as a precaution.

"You usually like to get that set up with the coach earlier. I don’t really know what [coach Kliff Kingsbury] is doing, so we’re going to go out maybe a couple of days early – is our plan – to make a little bit of a trip out of it, in terms of having the opportunity to do some team bonding and things like that, because we’re here for a long time," Harbaugh said. "But we’re not planning on practicing against another team right now or the Cardinals.”

In the past, the Ravens had joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.