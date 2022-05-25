Skip to main content

Ravens Will Rely Heavily on Their Top Three Playmakers

Baltimore looking to bounce back from injury-plagued 2021 season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens boosted their roster this offseason but their success will largely hinge on their top three playmakers.

Those players entering the 2022 season per Pro Football Focus are: 

  • Tight end Mark Andrews, 5th season
  • Quarterback Lamar Jackson, 5th season
  • Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, 6th season
  • Also considered: Safety Marcus Williams

These three players will be key for the Ravens to bounce back from last year's 8-9 finish. 

"Injuries decimated Baltimore’s roster in 2021, and they limited Jackson at quarterback for the first time in his career," PFF"s Ben Linsey wrote. "Jackson’s 70.2 PFF grade last season was his lowest since his rookie season in 2018, but he remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league and should bounce back in 2022.

"Humphrey also had a down season last year, most notably allowing 227 passing yards into his coverage in a Week 5 matchup against Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he still profiles as one of the top cornerbacks in the league who is capable of delivering above-average play in the slot or outside.

"Andrews had no such down year, as he dropped just three of 149 targets and was PFF’s highest-graded tight end in 2021."

