Ravens Will Select A Tackle In Draft Regardless of Stanley's Health

Baltimore has added some depth at tackle.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a lot riding on Ronnie Stanley's health. 

Not only is he their starting left tackle, but they also have a huge financial obligation to him.

However, Stanley has been hampered by an ankle injury for the past two seasons and it's uncertain whether he will be fully recovered this year.

As a result, look for the Ravens to take an offensive tackle in this year's draft regardless of Stanley's health. 

"We feel that there’s an opportunity in the draft to address the tackle spot at some point, whether it’s in the first round or in the fourth round," GM Eric DeCosta said. "There are good players all throughout this year; it’s a very, very deep position class. So, there are a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat, and we’ll do that at some point.”

Baltimore has been linked to Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning with the 14th overall pick. The Ravens could also consider Mississippi State's Charles Cross and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green.

Baltimore does have some depth at tackle on the current roster.

The Ravens signed Morgan Moses as a free agent and Ja'Wuan James could be back from a torn Achilles that kept him out all of last season. 

"The fact remains that we’re not sure how Ronnie is going to rebound," DeCosta said. "We’re optimistic. We feel … I don’t want to speak for Ronnie, and I wouldn’t speak in specifics, but we feel like he’s on a good pace to come back. In saying that, we brought in Morgan. We have Ja'Wuan on hand as well. Ja’Wuan James, who we brought in last year."

