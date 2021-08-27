August 27, 2021
SI Prediction: Ravens Will Win 11 Games, Finish Second Behind Browns

Steelers and Bengals round out the division.
The Ravens are expected to win 11 games and finish second behind the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr

"Atop the division, it should be a race between Cleveland and Baltimore," Orr wrote. "The Browns feel best suited to take over the division, with a punishing running game and a slightly more functional passing game. Their entire offseason was devoted to toughening themselves on the defensive side of the ball in order to best contend with Baltimore’s run-first offense?"

The Steelers will finish third at 9-8 followed by the Bengals at 3-14, according to Orr's predictions. 

As far as the Ravens schedule, they will win the opener against the Raiders but lose to the Chiefs the following week at home. Orr has the Ravens splitting their games with Cleveland and Pittsburg and sweeping the Bengals. 

