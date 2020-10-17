SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Place Brandon Williams On Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Ravens did not provide any more details.

Williams reportedly was in close contact with an infected person and did not test positive himself, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. 

Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, any “high risk” close contact must be isolated for at least five days.

Williams has 15 tackles and one quarterback hit over five games this season. He plays a key role in Baltimore's run defense, which allows 92 yards per game — ranked fifth in the NFL.

Earlier this season, Williams emphasized the importance of following the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Wash your hands. Sanitize as much as possible. Wear your mask," he said. "Do as much as you possibly can to protect you and the family and the people that you love. Sometimes if you catch it, you catch it. Sometimes, it just is what it is and it’s inevitable. 

"I pray for all those people who got COVID-19 and the teams that have those cases on their team, but it just is what it is. Continue being safe, continue wearing your PPE, continue staying clean; that’s all you can do.”

Williams is the second Ravens player in three weeks to be held out of a game because of an issue with COVID-19. 

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who is listed as doubtful for this week's game with a neck/concussion issue, was held out of the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh. He has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits over two games.

Rookie Justin Madubuike is primed to get more reps after an impressive showing in his debut last week against the Bengals. Fellow rookie Broderick Washington could also play a bigger role. 

"He was really physical, really played hard and ran to the ball," Harbaugh said about Madubuike. "I thought he was a force in there. There are still a couple things technique-wise; he got washed a little bit on some of the runs.
"He even told me that after the game in the locker room; he’s the first one talking about that. So, he’ll be chasing improvement there, but it was a good start for him. I thought he played well.”

