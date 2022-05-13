Skip to main content

Ravens Win Total Projection With 2022 Schedule

Baltimore near top of the AFC

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The prognosticators are still fairly bullish on the Ravens.

NFL.com ran to do win total projections for each team in the AFC by running 75,000 simulations for all 272 regular-season games.

The Ravens finished fifth behind the Buffalo Bills (division winner), Kansas City Chiefs (division winner), Los Angeles Chargers (wild card) and Indianapolis Colts (division winner)for the conference's best record. 

Baltimore was predicted to win the AFC North. 

"It’s good to be a Ravens fan right now," Cynthia Frelund wrote. "Should Baltimore add an above-average (not even elite) receiver (or two) to its roster, the team's outlook gets even better. The Ravens' toughest non-divisional opponents are well-spaced (vs. Bills, Week 4; at Bucs, Week 8; vs. Broncos, Week 13), while four of their final five games are against AFC North foes — including the Steelers twice."

The Breakdown for Ravens:

Win Total: under 9.5 (-110)

Make Playoffs: -140

Win Division: +220

Win Conference: +1200

Win Super Bowl: +2200

