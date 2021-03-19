Derek Wolfe Says Addition of Kevin Zeitler Is Huge for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Derek Wolfe had some battles with guard Kevin Zeitler over the years.

The two are now teammates with the Ravens and Wolfe couldn't be happier.

"I’ve known Kevin since the [2012 NFL] Combine. And I played against him when he was in Cincinnati a couple of times, and I played against him with his last team [New York Giants]," Wolfe said. "So, to me, he’s one of the best pickups we could possibly get. That guy is one of the best offensive guards I’ve ever played against."

Both Wolfe and Zeitler inked new contracts last week.

Wolfe agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal. Last year, the defensive tackle tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games.

The lower salary cap this season has created an uncertain market. Wolfe was not overly confident that he would be able to secure a new deal.

“With the [salary] cap being how it was, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen," he said. "It was actually … I wasn’t sure if I was even going to get the chance to play football again with the cap being the way it was. I was like, ‘Well, maybe they’re going to just bet on these young players and count on the Draft.’ So, I really wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but I’m really excited to be back.”

Baltimore also reached a three-year, $22 million deal with Zeitler. The guard was released by the Giants on March 10.

Zeitler brings experience to the Ravnes offensive line as a nine-year NFL veteran. He has played in 135 games (134 starts) for Cincinnati (2012-17), Cleveland (2017-18) and the New York Giants (2019-20). He also started all four playoff games in which he appeared with the Bengals.

Zeitler is also durable and has missed only nine games throughout his nine-year NFL career, competing in more than 90 percent of his team’s offensive snaps in seven of nine seasons. He has started all 16 games in six of his NFL campaigns, including five of the past six seasons.

"He’s strong; he’s always available; he’s smart," Wolfe said. "He’s a smart football player. He’s tough to beat. He’s just a tough player. So, I’m looking forward to going against him and taking my game to another level.”