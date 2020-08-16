SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

'Cue the Howl' — First look at Derek Wolfe in a Ravens uniform

Todd Karpovich

Derek Wolfe could not hide his excitement after signing with the Ravens as a free agent. 

The veteran defensive end expects a record-setting season with his new teammates.

Wolfe looked primed and ready to go in a recent video posted on social media. 

Wolfe was originally selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2012 draft. He spent his entire career in Denver before entering the free-agent market after last season.

In Mach, Wolfe officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens that included $3 million in guaranteed money and $3 million in incentives. 

“I wanted to come to the Ravens," Wolfe said. "So, I was going to go up and ask [Denver Broncos president of football operations/general manager] John Elway for the trade, and I decided against it because I wanted to show my loyalty to the team I had been with for eight years. So, I decided against that. I’m extremely happy.”

Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, has battled some injuries but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble over eight years in Denver. 

Last season, Wolfe missed four games last season because of a dislocated elbow, but still managed a career-high seven sacks, breaking the previous high of six that he set his rookie year. Wolfe has played an entire 16-game season just twice (2012 and 2014) over his eight-year NFL career.

“Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.”

The Ravens also acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The duo of Campbell and Wolfe should be a major upgrade to Baltimore's interior pass rush.

Wolfe certainly has high expectations. 

"I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records," Wolfe said. "We could break the rushing record – yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set. Sometimes you don't reach them, but you can get close, and that helps you win.

"So, I think that we're going to be able to shut that run game down, and then when it comes to our offense keeping us up by 10, 20 points a game, it's going to get ugly for these quarterbacks.”

"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Peters primed to make bigger impact in year two with Ravens

The acquisition of Marcus Peters coincided with the Ravens resurgence last season. He's poised to make an even bigger impact in his second year in the system.

Todd Karpovich

How massive tight end deals could affect Mark Andrews with Ravens

Contract extensions secured by the 49ers' George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be a reference for Mark Andrews' potential new deal with Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

When it comes to running backs, 'more the merrier' for Ravens

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is elated that he has four capable running backs in Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens looking to improve run defense after playoff debacle

The Ravens were solid against the run last season before running into the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry in the playoffs.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens an 'obvious choice' as one of Super Bowl favorites

The Ravens have a deep and talented roster that includes NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. All of that adds up to Super Bowl contender, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

Todd Karpovich

Is Dez Bryant still an option for the Ravens?

Would the Ravens consider signing wide receiver Dez Bryant again after he declined their offer in 2018?

Todd Karpovich

New-look Earl Thomas ready to continue 'Hall of Fame' career

Earl Thomas spent some considerable time in the gym this offseason and is poised to make an impact in his second year with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Brandon Williams excited about the move back to nose tackle

Brandon Williams will be "back in his natural habitat" as he moves to nose tackle this season for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

James Proche also in the mix to return kicks for Ravens

Ravens rookie James Proche is expected to be the primary punt returner and he is also in the mix to return kick-offs, according to ST coach Chris Horton.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman outlines areas of improvement for Lamar Jackson

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman sees areas for Lamar Jackson to improve, mainly with accuracy, consistency and decision-making entering his third year.

Todd Karpovich