'Cue the Howl' — First look at Derek Wolfe in a Ravens uniform

Derek Wolfe could not hide his excitement after signing with the Ravens as a free agent.

The veteran defensive end expects a record-setting season with his new teammates.

Wolfe looked primed and ready to go in a recent video posted on social media.

Wolfe was originally selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2012 draft. He spent his entire career in Denver before entering the free-agent market after last season.

In Mach, Wolfe officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens that included $3 million in guaranteed money and $3 million in incentives.

“I wanted to come to the Ravens," Wolfe said. "So, I was going to go up and ask [Denver Broncos president of football operations/general manager] John Elway for the trade, and I decided against it because I wanted to show my loyalty to the team I had been with for eight years. So, I decided against that. I’m extremely happy.”

Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, has battled some injuries but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble over eight years in Denver.

Last season, Wolfe missed four games last season because of a dislocated elbow, but still managed a career-high seven sacks, breaking the previous high of six that he set his rookie year. Wolfe has played an entire 16-game season just twice (2012 and 2014) over his eight-year NFL career.

“Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.”

The Ravens also acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The duo of Campbell and Wolfe should be a major upgrade to Baltimore's interior pass rush.

Wolfe certainly has high expectations.

"I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records," Wolfe said. "We could break the rushing record – yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set. Sometimes you don't reach them, but you can get close, and that helps you win.

"So, I think that we're going to be able to shut that run game down, and then when it comes to our offense keeping us up by 10, 20 points a game, it's going to get ugly for these quarterbacks.”

"