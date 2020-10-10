Wolfe Initially Flagged for COVID 19 Symptoms, Could Play Vs. Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was held out of the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Wolfe has appeared on the injury report this week with an elbow injury, but he should be available for the game against the Bengals.

“Wolfe got flagged for symptoms," Harbaugh said. "So, his wife had been traveling, and they both got sick, so our docs held him out and away from the team there. He didn’t have COVID-19, but they held him out for symptoms. So, that’s what happened on that one. So, he’s good to go. We could get [Justin] Madubuike back. That’s another one. We possibly could get him back. He practiced all week.”

Wolfe agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens after eight seasons in Denver. He has 12 tackles and two quarterback hits over three games this season.

Baltimore held Wolfe out of last week's game as a precaution.

“It was [Oct. 3] when he had the symptoms, before the Washington game," Harbaugh said. "Nobody really thought that it was COVID-19 related. It was just an abundance of precaution, I would say. I respect our doctors for doing that. That’s what we need to do. There are going to be times this year when guys are just going to be kind of a little sick, and if it comes up late like that, you don’t have the chance to … Because he continued to pass tests the whole time, and still has.

"But sometimes you’re just going to have to say, ‘Hey, we’re just going to have to play it safe here,’ and that’s what we did. It was over the weekend that that happened.”