SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Ravens tight ends Andrews, Boyle invading 'The Wolfpack?'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker, long-snapper Morgan Cox, and punter Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond.

They have new additions wandering into their group— tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. Both of of those players have been working with special teams in case an emergency arises. 

Andrews is that he’s been practicing holding the ball for the kickers and is catching the snaps from Boyle. 

“Well, we’ve got to have a backup holder," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "We have to have one. We’ve had different … Eric Weddle did it if you remember. You try to start with guys that you think have really good hands. So, we’re training Mark to do that. Nick Boyle snaps; Nick works the snaps. You’ve got to have your backups ready.”

The Ravens hope they won't need Andrews and Boyle to perform those duties in an actual game because "The Wolfpack" is among the best in the business.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 field-goal attempts. His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history.

The Ravens signed Koch to a two-year extension in March. Koch, 37, owns franchise records with 1,046 punts for 47,451 yards and a 45.4 career gross average. His 39.5 career net average also ranks first in team history.

Cox has been steadily consistent. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and earned the team’s Ed Block Courage Award in 2011 after returning from an ACL injury suffered in 2010. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood takes off, tempers flare

Marquise Brown found another "gear" in a pair of long touchdowns during the Ravens practice Aug. 21. A couple skirmishes break out with Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie Malik Harrison getting rave reviews at training camp

Ravens Malik Harrison carries a lot of responsibility for a rookie and he is expected to start alongside fellow first-year player Patrick Queen at linebacker.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp and would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Cowboys 4 life

Calais Campbell imposing his will at first Ravens training camp

Calais Campbell is a towering figure on the Ravens practice field and he's impressed his new teammates with his work ethic.

Todd Karpovich

Rookie Patrick Queen making strides, but real test won't come until opener

A lot is riding on Ravens rookie Patrick Queen. He's expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player in the team's revamped front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters: Not many quarterbacks love to play the game

Ravens CB Marcus Peters on what separates Lamar Jackson from other QBs: "You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him."

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson inks new endorsement deal with Oakley

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Training camp notebook: Jimmy Smith delivers a big hit, some smack talk

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith put an exclamation point to the end of practice ... Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins not afraid to jaw at the defensive players.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Campbell dominant, Jackson soars

Campbell has set the tone throughout Ravens training camp and has been a force in 11-on-11 drills. Lamar Jackson was solid again with his outside throws.

Todd Karpovich

New look for Lamar Jackson this upcoming season?

Ravens QB Jackson has been wearing a dark visor during training camp. He would like to carry that look over to the regular season, but he needs league approval.

Todd Karpovich