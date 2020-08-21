Ravens tight ends Andrews, Boyle invading 'The Wolfpack?'

Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker, long-snapper Morgan Cox, and punter Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond.

They have new additions wandering into their group— tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. Both of of those players have been working with special teams in case an emergency arises.

Andrews is that he’s been practicing holding the ball for the kickers and is catching the snaps from Boyle.

“Well, we’ve got to have a backup holder," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "We have to have one. We’ve had different … Eric Weddle did it if you remember. You try to start with guys that you think have really good hands. So, we’re training Mark to do that. Nick Boyle snaps; Nick works the snaps. You’ve got to have your backups ready.”

The Ravens hope they won't need Andrews and Boyle to perform those duties in an actual game because "The Wolfpack" is among the best in the business.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 field-goal attempts. His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history.

The Ravens signed Koch to a two-year extension in March. Koch, 37, owns franchise records with 1,046 punts for 47,451 yards and a 45.4 career gross average. His 39.5 career net average also ranks first in team history.

Cox has been steadily consistent. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and earned the team’s Ed Block Courage Award in 2011 after returning from an ACL injury suffered in 2010.