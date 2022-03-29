Ravens Would Consider Bringing Back Justin Houston To Boost Pass Rush

Outside linebacker played well for the Ravens last season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the Ravens most pressing needs this offseason is boosting the pass rush.

Baltimore thought it solved this challenge by signing Za'Darius Smith in free agency, but the outside linebacker decided to sign with the Minnesota Vikings for more money.

The Ravens could add a pass rusher in this year's draft or look to another free agent. They are already considering a player who played well for them last year, outside linebacker Justin Houston.

"We could add in free agency,” coach John Harbaugh said at this week's owner's meetings. "There are guys out there, like Justin Houston, for instance, who was with us last year. Maybe, that will work out in terms of coming back. Then, the draft. It’s a good draft for pass-rushers and guys who play the edge. We’re looking forward to that as well.”

Houston signed with the Ravens prior to last season. He started all 15 games in which he appeared, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble return for the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg).

He also ecorded his 100th-career sack against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11, becoming the 37th player in league history to reach the century mark.

Houston turned 33 in January.

The other top pass rushers still available in the free-agent market include Jadeveon Clowney, Trey Flowers and Melvin Ingram.

However, Houston knows the system and often worked with the younger players on the roster.