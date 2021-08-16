James Proche Embraces 'Mamba Mentality'

Owings Mills, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has developed a stellar reputation for his work ethic.

He takes many of his cues from the late Kobe Bryant, who also worked diligently at his craft.

"It’s kind of like a popular thing now, but my idol – almost look at him like dad – is Kobe Bryant," Proche said. "So, I kind of take that ‘Mamba Mentality.’ Before I knew what the word ‘mentality’ was, as a little kid, I was like, ‘Damn, I want to be like that.’ And I kind of took it to heart, and that’s all I know – is work, work, work, work, work, work, work – and that gives you results. So, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The Mamba Mentality is a mindset for "constant self-improvement in the pursuit of your highest potential in life." It's also centered around prioritizing one's professional goals over having a normal, balanced life.

Proche has outplayed most of the other wideouts in training camp and has put himself in a position to be a key part of the offense.

Throughout the practices, Proche has run tight routes, dominated defensive backs and been a stalwart on special teams.

He has won matchups against Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott and has been more physical than some of the other younger players.

Proche is one of the first players in the building each morning and is constantly working on the sideline when he's not involved in a drill.

“As you grow up, you get advice from older guys in college, in the league, and you can call them cliché, but they’re clichés for a reason, right? Proche said. "So, I just listen. They’re like, ‘Do this while you’re waiting,’ or ‘Get out there early. Take extra reps.’ I’m like, ‘OK, you’re where I’m at, so let me do that.’ It’s really all just listening, opening up my ears and then putting it into action.”