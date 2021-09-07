Marquise Brown: 100%, Not Worried About Missed Time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown dominated defenders when he was available for offseason workouts.

However, a hamstring injury kept him out for most of the training camp.

Entering the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown said he is fully healthy and ready to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with a dangerous, downfield threat.

"When I got back out there, it was just like we picked up where we left off," Brown said. "Just being out there is definitely better than not being out there. You can always gain more and more each day that you’re out there. So, that’s the goal is to always be at practice.”

Brown, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, battled a foot injury for most of his rookie year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns tied Marlon Brown in 2013 and Torrey Smith in 2011 for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee.

Last season, Brown caught 58 passes for a team-high 769 yards with eight touchdowns over 16 games. He also led the team with 100 targets and has a solid rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“He wants to win," Brown said about Jackson. "He wants to win. Year after year, when you end the season, you go on to, ‘What can I improve on? What can I get better at?’ You can tell that he took those steps to really take it to the next level.”