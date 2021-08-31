Marquise Brown on Track to Play Opener Vs. Raiders

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown returned to practice this week and is poised to start the regular-season opener against Las Vegas if there are no setbacks.

"He’s excited,” coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens released fellow wide receivers Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner on Monday.

Brown has not practiced since July 28 because of a hamstring injury. However, he was a dominant player when he's been available in the offseason workouts.

Brown has thrived under new wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams. He was making acrobatic receptions throughout the offseason workouts and the first day of training camp.

"We attack all bases from route running to releases, to blocking," Brown said. "Whatever we have to do, we make sure we get it done before we even get with the defense. So, that’s been a good addition.”

Brown, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, battled a foot injury for most of his rookie year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns tied Marlon Brown in 2013 and Torrey Smith in 2011 for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee.

Last season, Brown caught 58 passes for a team-high 769 yards with eight touchdowns over 16 games.

Brown plays a vital role in the offense.

The Ravens need to get him back on the field.