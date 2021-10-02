Ravens WR Marquise Browns Shakes Off Drops, Ready to Reset Against Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has not lost his confidence.

After dropping three potential touchdown passes against the Lions last week, he's ready to reset and have a huge game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“I just go back to work," he said. "I pay attention to the details and just keep doing what we’ve been doing. I’m not going to let one game deteriorate the plan we’ve got and the plan we’ve got [moving] forward. So, just keep working.”

After four weeks, Brown leads Baltimore in targets (23), receptions (15), yards (235) and touchdowns (2). He's also averaging 15.7 yards per catch, which is second behind Sammy Watkins (17.3).

Over the first two games of the season, Brown was electrifying before the struggles against Detroit.

That game is not in his head.

“Just move on – next play; that’s even if you do something good," Brown said "You can’t do something good, come back and do something bad; it’s the next play. [When] you do something bad, you’ve got to come back and do something else. So, that’s really what it is. I think [at] each position, you can’t dwell on the past play; you’ve got to move on and put the best effort forward for the next play.”

Brown was also lambasted on social media after the drops, but he doesn't pay attention to his critics. He's still confident in his ability to make plays.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson plans to get him involved in the offense.

“We’re just going to play ball – do what he’s been doing," Jackson said. "We’re not worried about the Detroit game; it’s over with. He caught passes during that game. It’s just mishaps. It happens sometimes to the best, and we’re not worried about it. In Denver, I know he’s going to have a strong game – for sure.”