Yanda's Future Looms Large for Ravens

The potential retirement of Marshal Yanda looms large over the Ravens' offseason.

Should the eight-time, Pro Bowl offensive lineman decide to step away, the Ravens would have a huge void to fill.

Even Yanda has't decided whether he will return for his 14th season. For now, he is just enjoying his time at the Pro Bowl in Orlando with 11 of his teammates.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll kind of figure all that out,” Yanda told The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec this week. “I’m just enjoying this week and enjoying the time with the guys and the family members. Don’t really know yet. We’ll see.”

The Ravens had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL this past season, which paved the way for a record-setting running attack. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Yanda, 35, played a key role in that success.

"When you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses, and I did tell him that. I let him know that, and we had a good hug and stuff. But he’ll do what’s right for his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.”

Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

Now. he must decide if he wants to add to that legacy.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of this organization, to be drafted here, and the type of success we've had in all the games that I've been able to be a part of," Yanda said earlier this year. "I'm just taking it one day at a time."