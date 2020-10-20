Ravens Finding Life Difficult Without Marshal Yanda Anchoring Offensive Line

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh knew the Ravens had a huge void to fill when eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons.

The stout right guard was still playing at a high level and was the leader of an offensive line that paved the way for Baltimore's record-setting running attack last season.

Still, Yanda decided it was time to begin the next chapter in his life.

Harbaugh didn't dismiss the idea that the loss of Yanda has contributed to some of the team's inconsistent this season.

Last week against the Eagles, the Ravens had a season-high 12 penalties, including nine infractions on offense, for 132 yards. The entire starting offensive line with the exception of center Matt Skura was flagged.

"If you want to make the comparison, that’s it. Marshal [Yanda] – he played at a Hall of Fame level for years, but especially last year. I really think, in a lot of ways, last year was his best year – I really do," Harbaugh said. "If you watch the tape … He had so many good years, but he never played better than he did last year. He was dominating. He was blocking two guys often times in the run game. That’s part of it, sure.”

Yanda is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Ravens. He played 13 years and 177 regular-season games, all with Baltimore, tying Jonathan Ogden for the most by an offensive lineman in team history.

Yanda finished his career as one of three guards in NFL history with Larry Allen and Alan Faneca to garner at least eight Pro Bowl nods and win a Super Bowl.

"There’s a phrase in this organization: ‘Play Like a Raven.’ If I had a billboard and could post it somewhere, on [Interstate] 83 or somewhere near the stadium, and put players on there that I felt like played like a Raven, Marshal Yanda would be one of the first to go on that list," Ravens executive vice president and former general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "He was tough, competitive, smart and had a unique respect for the game as well as his teammates.”

Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, has started five of six at right guard and has performed admirably. However, the Ravens overall is still looking to get into sync heading into their bye.

Harbaugh said Phillips and some of the other young players have done a solid job adapting to life in the NFL, especially with no preseason games this past season because of COVID-19.

"[There’s] nothing like learning on the job," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes, you don’t have the luxury. Sometimes, guys aren’t ready for that. Sometimes, they have players in front of them who don’t give them an opportunity to do that.

"[Phillips] is playing well enough to deserve to be in there as well, but the young guys have gotten opportunities. I’m sure they’ll continue to do well when they get their chances, and he’s done well.”