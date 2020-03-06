Ravens Mock Draft Prediction Part 7: Penn State Defensive End Yetur Gross-Matos

The Ravens want to boost their pass rush and with the free-agency market growing increasingly thin and more expensive, they'll likely have to fill that void through the NFL Draft.

The latest player being linked to Baltimore with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive linemen. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits.

"Gross-Matos brings to Baltimore a good blend of size, speed, power and movement skills, and can function both with his hand in the dirt as part of a four-man front, or even in a two-point stance given the movement ability he has shown on tape," wrote Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar. Baltimore could use him in a number of ways and he could provide an immediate impact for a team without many huge needs."

Some draft analysts contend that Gross-Matos still has to get stronger and his hands need to be quicker, but he has all of the intangibles to thrive in the NFL.

The Ravens are still deciding whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. If Judon sticks around, he and Gross-Matos could be a force.

"Gross-Matos has his best football in front of him, as evidenced by his steadily improving game at the collegiate level, and a huge frame that could still take on more weight," wrote CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso. "He'd give Baltimore a nice partner for Matthew Judon on the outside."

