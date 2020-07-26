RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Ravens young linebackers face hefty challenge with no preseason games

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are preparing for the most unique season in NFL history.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with all levels of sports across the globe.

As a result, the NFL is treading carefully toward the 2020 regular season.

In an effort to ensure player safety, the league canceled all of the preseason games. While it's a prudent decision, it creates a whole new set of challenges for teams like the Ravens who will be relying on several rookies to make an impact, especially at linebacker.

Patrick Queen, a first-round pick from LSU, is expected to take over the starting role at inside linebacker and become a three-down player. Fellow rookie Malik Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State, is also preparing to get an extended extension as the weakside inside linebacker. 

However, they won't see any live NFL action until the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. They will be under a lot of pressure as first-year players, especially with the speed of the game. 

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package," Harbaugh said in a conference call with season ticket holders. "As for Malik, we'll probably start him off at 'Will' in the base package. He also will be representing at 'Mike.' We'll flip those guys around."

The Ravens do have some depth behind the rookies and Harbaugh will have those players ready to play a key role. 

One option is L.J. Fort, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens on Nov. 18. He recorded 26 tackles, two sacks (-12 yards) and one pass defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Fort also made ......................... m.......................... impact on special teams and provides a valuable veteran presence.   

The Ravens also have Otaro Alaka, who was signed as a rookie free agent on May 3, 2019. He is looking to show he can be part of the rotation at linebacker after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 28. 

Alaka appeared in 53 games (45 starts) for Texas A&M, recording 276 tackles (129 solo) and 11.5 sacks. In his senior campaign, led the team with 79 total tackles and 14.5 TFL (-52 yards), adding 4 sacks and 1 forced fumbles. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens move closer to reaching roster limit, waiving Onuoha

The Ravens must trim their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16 under an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell showing leadership with locker room protocols

Calais Campbell is stressing to his Ravens teammates the importance of following the protocols with ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Girlfriend of Ravens OL D.J. Fluker arrested after assaulting him

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was the victim of a domestic assault by his girlfriend earlier this month, according to Baltimore County police.

Todd Karpovich

Could Ravens make a last-ditch move to acquire Jamal Adams?

The New York Jets reportedly are willing to trade Jamal Adams. Would the Ravens be willing to land the All-Pro safety after already showing interest in him?

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson was NFL's most explosive player — can he do it again?

Lamar Jackson mesmerized the NFL with an MVP performance last season and he was also the league's most explosive player, according to the analytics.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Showdown: Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? That's a question many fantasy football owners will be asking themselves on the days leading up to their draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Projected roles for Ravens 10 rookie draft selections this season

The The Ravens have all 10 of their 2020 draft picks signed and ready to begin practicing. Here's a look at their potential roles as rookies.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Predicting the Ravens' 53-man roster heading into camp

The Ravens have the nucleus of their roster back from last season with a few exceptions, most notably right guard Marshal Yanda who retired after13 seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens revamped defensive line can set tone for the season

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spent the offseason overhauling the defensive line, which should be a perfect complement to an already dominant secondary.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

What is Mark Ingram's impact for Ravens in 2020?

Mark Ingram met every expectation for the Ravens this past season, but the team is loaded at running back and might be challenged to balance the carries.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens