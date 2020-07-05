Huge paydays looming for Ravens top, young playmakers

The Ravens have some bargains on offense because their key playmakers are still on their rookie deals.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, will earn a base salary of $1.3 million this season, according to Spotrac.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team with 64 receptions for 852 yards, will earn a base salary of $750,000,

Wide receivers Marquise Brown, the team’s top receiver, has a base salary of $1.03 million in 2020.

The exception is left tackle Ronnie Stanley who has a base salary of $12.9 million this season. That ranks second on the team behind linebacker Matthew Judon, who is making $16.8 after signing the franchise tag.

The goal is to keep all of these players in Baltimore.

"We’ll keep as many guys as we can. I am very optimistic about the fact that we have a good cap situation going forward," Ravens coach Harbaugh said. "We have not been in good cap shape for the last six, seven years. Every year we’ve been behind the eight-ball with the cap, and that’s just the way it was. This year was a little better. Next year will be a lot better. With that, we’ll have to sign guys, but we’ll have money, too."

Overall, the Ravens have invested $64.5 million on their offense, which ranks 32nd in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.

Conversely, the Ravens have invested $83.6 million on their defense, second-most in the NFL behind the Denver Broncos.

This dynamic is certainly going to change in the coming years.

Jackson will be due for a huge payday with his second contract. He’ll likely command a deal similar to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose new deal could be worth more than $200 million, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens are also going to have to pay Andrews, who has emerged as one of the top tight ends in the league. Nick Boyle signed a three-year, $18 million extension last year that included a $7 million signing bonus, $10 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6 million. Andrews will likely be looking for an even bigger deal.

In the short-term, the Ravens need to devise a strategy for Stanley, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’ll be looking to land a deal higher than Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who recently secured a three-year, $66 million contract extension.

Marlon Humphrey is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Humphrey will earn a base salary of $2.1 million this season. As one of the top cornerbacks in the league, Humphrey could seek a deal in excess of $17 million per season. The Ravens already exercised Humphrey's fifth-year option.

These looming contracts make this season even more critical. The Ravens have depth and talent at every position, but how long will they be able to keep the entire roster intact. Players will inevitably go elsewhere to find paydays with teams that have more flexibility with their salary cap.

The Ravens have mostly been able to overcome these challenges in the past by re-signing their most talented players and filling in the gaps within successful drafts.

That will likely be a viable strategy for moving forward. for general manager Eric DeCosta

"I’m very optimistic that Eric and his crew will just do an amazing job of figuring out the numbers," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully, the agents will work with us, so we’ll put it in perspective. We’ll keep the guys we can and the guys that we can’t, we’ll replace. We’ll keep building what we’re doing here. I’m really confident, though, that a lot of these players want to be back. I know we want them back. So, I think that we’ll get a high number of these guys back.”